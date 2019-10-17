LONDON, Ont. - Charges have been laid against a 33-year-old London woman in connection with a suspicious fire after public input helped police to identify her.

London police were called to the scene of a vehicle fire around 11:55 p.m. Monday in a fast food parking lot at 959 Hamilton Road.

A woman had allegedly set a newspaper on fire and thrown it under two parked vehicles. No one was hurt but one vehicle was damaged.

On Wednesday, police circulated photos of the suspect, and she was quickly identified.

She is now facing charges of arson causing damage to property, attempt to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with recognizance.

She was scheduled to appear in a London court on Thursday.