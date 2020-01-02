LONDON, ONT. -- A Port Elgin, Ont. man has been charged in connection with a fire on Tuesday that caused extensive damage to a house on Century Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the Port Elgin home around 12:40 a.m. for a working fire.

Police and firefighters were able to ensure that all occupants had exited the home safely.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Saugeen Shores police now say the fire had been deliberately set.

As a result, a Port Elgin man has been charged with arson, trespass by night and obstructing police.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.