LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have charged a London man in connection with a trailer fire in Central Elgin in the early morning hours on Friday.

Police received a call just after midnight, in regard to a travel trailer on fire on Stone Church Road.

Upon arrival, Central Elgin firefighters discovered a mattress, which was allegedly purposely set on fire set beside the trailer.

As the fire spread, it caused extensive damage to the rear of the trailer.

Emergency crews found that a book exchange box had also been set on fire.

A 20-year-old from London has been charged with two counts of arson and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

An estimate of the damages have not been completed at this time.

A male of the same name was charged with arson earlier this year in connection with a fishing boat fire in Port Stanley in late August.