Arson charge for 20-year-old London, Ont. man
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have charged a London man in connection with a trailer fire in Central Elgin in the early morning hours on Friday.
Police received a call just after midnight, in regard to a travel trailer on fire on Stone Church Road.
Upon arrival, Central Elgin firefighters discovered a mattress, which was allegedly purposely set on fire set beside the trailer.
As the fire spread, it caused extensive damage to the rear of the trailer.
Emergency crews found that a book exchange box had also been set on fire.
A 20-year-old from London has been charged with two counts of arson and failing to comply with a release order.
The accused was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
An estimate of the damages have not been completed at this time.
A male of the same name was charged with arson earlier this year in connection with a fishing boat fire in Port Stanley in late August.