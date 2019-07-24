

CTV London





Two suspicious fires in St. Marys, Ont. in the early morning hours on Friday are under investigation.

Stratford police say the first fir happened just before 1 a.m. in a dumpster at a residence on Wellington Street South.

The second fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Church Street in a curbside garbage bin..

Both fires were quickly put out and caused minimal damage.

Following an investigation by the St. Marys Fire Department, both fires have been deemed to be arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-271-4141, the fire department at 519-284-1752 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.