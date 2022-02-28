Arson and mischief charge following motel fire

A 39-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with intentionally setting a fire that caused extensive damage to a Port Elgin motel.

Saugeen Shores fire crews were called to the Maplewood Motel on Goderich Street in Port Elgin around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the front door and attic of one of the units in the 11 room motel.

They were able to get everyone out of the motel before putting out the flames, containing the damage to three of the rooms.

Officials say a motel employee and one firefighter suffered minor injuries during the blaze. Both have been treated and released from hospital.

Displaced motel guests have found other housing thanks to the Victim Services Bruce-Grey and the Red Cross.

The suspect has been charged with arson-disregard for human life and mischief-endangering life, as well as a probation violation.