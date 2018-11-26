

Scott Miller, CTV London





Dungannon residents are looking for solutions to a rather troubling substance in their drinking water.

Higher than allowable amounts of arsenic have been detected in Dungannon’s drinking water.

The issue with the naturally occurring arsenic has been ongoing for nearly 15 years in the town northeast of Goderich.

But a recent government decrease in allowable amounts of arsenic in drinking water, has put Dungannon over the limit.

While there have been no reported health issues related to the high levels of arsenic, local residents are urging the municipality to find a solution, as soon as possible.

