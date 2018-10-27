

CTV London





St. Thomas Police are investigating after a homeowner found an arrow shot through their shed wall Friday night.

Police say the arrow is likely from a compound bow or crossbow.

It penetrated through the aluminum cladding and into the interior of the shed.

Police don't know who shot the arrow at this time, and are asking anyone with information living in the area of Ross Street and Forest Ave to contact them at 519-631-1330 or Crimestoppers.