Arrests made in London suspicious death investigation

Two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London.

A 29 year old has been charged with second degree murder and a 30 year old has been charged with manslaughter after police found a deceased man behind Mildred Barons Park in east London, Ont.

As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen Avenue for a "check welfare investigation."

CTV News spoke with a neighbour who lives on Kathleen Avenue, who wished not to be identified. He said a homeless encampment moved into the woods about three months ago.

London police were working with the Chief Coroner's Office on the investigation.

More details will be released as they become available.