Arrests made in London suspicious death investigation
Two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London.
A 29 year old has been charged with second degree murder and a 30 year old has been charged with manslaughter after police found a deceased man behind Mildred Barons Park in east London, Ont.
As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen Avenue for a "check welfare investigation."
CTV News spoke with a neighbour who lives on Kathleen Avenue, who wished not to be identified. He said a homeless encampment moved into the woods about three months ago.
London police were working with the Chief Coroner's Office on the investigation.
More details will be released as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Man accused in apparent assassination attempt wrote note indicating he intended to kill Trump: prosecutors
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
Controversial law designed to free up hospital beds to be tested in Ontario court
A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.
DEVELOPING Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as officials say Israeli strikes kill 182
Israeli strikes on Monday killed more than 180 Lebanese in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war as the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah.
Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his last
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Sunday that he doesn't 'think' he'd run again for president in 2028 if he falls short in his bid to return to the White House in 2024.
Here are the eight new emoji coming to smartphones
Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.
Justin Trudeau to be guest on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' during New York visit
The prime minister's official itinerary says the interview will be shot during his trip to New York, where he is meeting with other world leaders ahead of the 78th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly.
opinion How to create a budget that works for you
Are you struggling to create a budget that fits your life and schedule? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some simple budgeting methods and offer some tips to help you create, and follow, a budget plan.
Kremlin declines comment after deadly shootout at Russia's largest online retailer
The Kremlin on Monday said it did not want to comment on a deadly shootout last week at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man injured in Vanier Shooting
-
-