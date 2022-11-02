Arrested twice in the same day

A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.

When offices arrived they placed a 25-year-old woman under arrest and charged her with failure or refusal to comply with demand. The person was released on the scene with a scheduled court date

Just a few hours later around 10 p.m., OPP responded to a disturbance on the same street and discovered the accused from the earlier incident had allegedly committed more criminal offences.

The same woman was placed under arrest and charged with assault and mischief under $5,000/

She is scheduled to appear in Owen Sound court at a later date.