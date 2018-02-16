

CTV London





London police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a hit and run on February 8 that killed a London mother.

Police are searching for Bradley James Hill, 31, of no fixed address. He is being sought for manslaughter and robbery charges.

Hill is described as an Indigenous male, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including the word “Hard” on his right hand, the word “Body” on his left hand as well as the words “7th Street” and “First Nations” on his right forearm.

Hill is known to frequent the Brantford area, police said.

Christina Smith, 32, was killed when she was hit trying to prevent a vehicle from being stolen.

Police say the suspect was fleeing in stolen Chevrolet Silverado, when Smith attempted to intervene to prevent the theft. The suspect continued driving and the woman sustained significant injuries as a result of being struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead in London.

The Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located unoccupied later the same day in the area of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).