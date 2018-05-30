

CTV London





London police have issued an arrest warrant for a London man wanted in the weekend homicide of Dereck Szaflarski.

On Wednesday, police issued a warrant for Robert Ashley Williams, 35, of London for second-degree murder.

He remains on the loose.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Richmond and Picadilly around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found Szaflarski suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle. Police say the vehicle was recovered north of the city and is now being examined for the investigation.