Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401

A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP were called to the westbound lanes of the 401 in London around 12:33 p.m. for a report of “a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.”

Police say the vehicle was located and officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over and a brief pursuit was terminated.

A second traffic complaint was then called in by a member of the public for the same vehicle driving dangerously in Elgin County. An OPP officer in that area found the vehicle.

Police say a spike belt was used to try and stop the vehicle, however, it was unsuccessful.

Officers then conducted a “rolling stop” on the vehicle on the 401 at Victoria Road in Chatham-Kent due to the increased risk to public safety.

The driver was taken into custody and the highway was closed briefly.

Police say as a result of the stop, a cruiser had some minor damage.

The 29-year-old Mississauga driver has been charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation

Flight from peace officer

Drive motor vehicle - Perform stunt

Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle

Unsafe move - lane or shoulder

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The man has been released from custody with a future court date.