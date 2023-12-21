Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401
A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.
Members of the Middlesex County OPP were called to the westbound lanes of the 401 in London around 12:33 p.m. for a report of “a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.”
Police say the vehicle was located and officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over and a brief pursuit was terminated.
A second traffic complaint was then called in by a member of the public for the same vehicle driving dangerously in Elgin County. An OPP officer in that area found the vehicle.
Police say a spike belt was used to try and stop the vehicle, however, it was unsuccessful.
Officers then conducted a “rolling stop” on the vehicle on the 401 at Victoria Road in Chatham-Kent due to the increased risk to public safety.
The driver was taken into custody and the highway was closed briefly.
Police say as a result of the stop, a cruiser had some minor damage.
The 29-year-old Mississauga driver has been charged with the following:
- Dangerous Operation
- Flight from peace officer
- Drive motor vehicle - Perform stunt
- Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle
- Unsafe move - lane or shoulder
- Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
The man has been released from custody with a future court date.
