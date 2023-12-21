LONDON
London

    • Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.

    A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.

    Members of the Middlesex County OPP were called to the westbound lanes of the 401 in London around 12:33 p.m. for a report of “a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.”

    Police say the vehicle was located and officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over and a brief pursuit was terminated.

    A second traffic complaint was then called in by a member of the public for the same vehicle driving dangerously in Elgin County. An OPP officer in that area found the vehicle.

    Police say a spike belt was used to try and stop the vehicle, however, it was unsuccessful.

    Officers then conducted a “rolling stop” on the vehicle on the 401 at Victoria Road in Chatham-Kent due to the increased risk to public safety.

    The driver was taken into custody and the highway was closed briefly.

    Police say as a result of the stop, a cruiser had some minor damage.

    The 29-year-old Mississauga driver has been charged with the following:

    • Dangerous Operation
    • Flight from peace officer
    • Drive motor vehicle - Perform stunt
    • Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle
    • Unsafe move - lane or shoulder
    • Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

    The man has been released from custody with a future court date.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News