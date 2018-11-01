Featured
Arrest made is bus shelter sexual assault investigation
Solar powered bus shelter.
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 7:32AM EDT
London police have arrested a 32 year old man in relation to a sexual assault which occurred at a bus shelter.
The incident happened on October 7 when a 17-year-old female was sexually assaulted by a man while she was waiting for a bus in the area of Oxford Street West and Proudfoot Lane.
The suspect approached the bus shelter from the south, sexually assaulted the female and then fled.
Police arrested a suspect on October 30th.