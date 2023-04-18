Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire

A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to a fire in Wortley Village.

Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.

Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to the blaze at Black Walnut Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, London fire extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

According to Mandy Etheridge, co-owner of the Black Walnut, she believes the fire started outside of the building.

The accused remains in custody, and is expected in London court today in relation to his charges.