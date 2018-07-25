Featured
Arrest made in Woodstock robbery
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 8:30AM EDT
A 32-year-old man is in police custody after an armed robbery in Woodstock Tuesday.
The robbery at the T.A. Travel Center at 535 Mill Street was first reported to police around 8 p.m.
Woodstock police along with OPP immediately started searching the area for the suspect who fled in a grey sedan.
The suspect made it as far as Ingersoll before being located by OPP officers.
Police arrested a man from Woodstock who is now facing several charges including:
• Robbery with Weapon
• Theft Under $5,000 of a motor vehicle
• Disguise with Intent
• 2 Counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
• Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle