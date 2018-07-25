

CTV London





A 32-year-old man is in police custody after an armed robbery in Woodstock Tuesday.

The robbery at the T.A. Travel Center at 535 Mill Street was first reported to police around 8 p.m.

Woodstock police along with OPP immediately started searching the area for the suspect who fled in a grey sedan.

The suspect made it as far as Ingersoll before being located by OPP officers.

Police arrested a man from Woodstock who is now facing several charges including:

• Robbery with Weapon

• Theft Under $5,000 of a motor vehicle

• Disguise with Intent

• 2 Counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle