Arrest made in sexual assault investigation

London police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Following the original release in December of the man being wanted by police, an additional victim came forward with a report of a similar incident, according to police.

The 20-year-old man is now in police custody and facing charges of sexual assault with choking, obtain sexual services for consideration and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12 in relation to the charges.