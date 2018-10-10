

CTV London





A 22-year-old Windsor man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation in London.

Police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 16, a male touched a woman inappropriately while she was walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday October 6.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on November 22.