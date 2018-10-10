Featured
Arrest made in sexual assault investigation
A London Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 9:15AM EDT
A 22-year-old Windsor man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation in London.
Police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 16, a male touched a woman inappropriately while she was walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly.
The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday October 6.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on November 22.