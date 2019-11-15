LONDON, Ont. -- Wellington County OPP say a 43-year-old Guelph man is facing numerous charges in connection with the theft of a poppy donation box from a Palmerston restaurant earlier this month.

The theft of the donation box, which was on the restaurant's counter, happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 at a Main Street West eatery.

Police say the man also returned later the same day and attempted to steal a second box but wasn't successful.

At that point, police were contacted and a detailed suspect description was provided.

Three days later, on Nov. 8, police say an employee contact them shortly after midday to say the same person was in the restaurant again, and provided a description.

That afternoon, police found and arrested a man matching the description provided.

He allegedly provided a false name to police, but was recognized in connection with a similar incident in another police jurisdiction.

A search of the man following the arrest reportedly turned up a replica handgun and a quantity of drugs.

As a result, he is facing charges including:

carrying a concealed weapon

obstructing a Peace Officer

theft under $5,000

breach of undertaking

breach of probation

possession of a cannabis for the purpose of selling

He was being held pending a bail hearing.