Arrest made in poppy donation box theft in Palmerston
File photo.
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 11:52AM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Wellington County OPP say a 43-year-old Guelph man is facing numerous charges in connection with the theft of a poppy donation box from a Palmerston restaurant earlier this month.
The theft of the donation box, which was on the restaurant's counter, happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 at a Main Street West eatery.
Police say the man also returned later the same day and attempted to steal a second box but wasn't successful.
At that point, police were contacted and a detailed suspect description was provided.
Three days later, on Nov. 8, police say an employee contact them shortly after midday to say the same person was in the restaurant again, and provided a description.
That afternoon, police found and arrested a man matching the description provided.
He allegedly provided a false name to police, but was recognized in connection with a similar incident in another police jurisdiction.
A search of the man following the arrest reportedly turned up a replica handgun and a quantity of drugs.
As a result, he is facing charges including:
- carrying a concealed weapon
- obstructing a Peace Officer
- theft under $5,000
- breach of undertaking
- breach of probation
- possession of a cannabis for the purpose of selling
He was being held pending a bail hearing.