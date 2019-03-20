Featured
Arrest made in Owen Sound bomb threat
An assault and stolen vehicle investigation that started in Owen Sound led to six charges on Saturday, April 22, 2017 against a woman suspected of impaired driving and assault.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 6:09AM EDT
Owen Sound Police have made an arrest in relation to a bomb threat made Tuesday afternoon.
Police first received the threat around 3 p.m. They have not disclosed the exact location of the threat.
However sometime later police say they made an arrest and that there was no threat to public safety.
Police have not released any details regarding the suspect’s name, age, or gender.