Arrest made in New Year's Day south London drive-by shooting
Published Sunday, January 3, 2021 10:42AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- London police tell CTV News that an arrest has been made in the New Year's Day drive-by shooting on Millbank Drive, but charges have yet to be laid.
A suspect vehicle has also been recovered but it's unclear whether a weapon has been as well.
The shooting took place around 10 a.m. Friday at Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive. A silver Volkswagen was the target, luckily no one was hurt.
Police say the investigation remains active and that the incident does not appear to be random.
