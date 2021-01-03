LONDON, ONT. -- London police tell CTV News that an arrest has been made in the New Year's Day drive-by shooting on Millbank Drive, but charges have yet to be laid.

A suspect vehicle has also been recovered but it's unclear whether a weapon has been as well.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. Friday at Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive. A silver Volkswagen was the target, luckily no one was hurt.

Police say the investigation remains active and that the incident does not appear to be random.