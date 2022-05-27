Arrest made in Lambton County homicide

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide investigation in Lambton County,

According to OPP, a 43-year-old from Sarnia, Ont. was arrested on April 29 and charged with first degree murder in the death of Andrew Chute.

Police believe Chute was shot in a targeted incident on April 14 that closed down Marthaville Road in Eniskillen Township for three days.

“We are still in shock that someone could do this to him,” Chute’s sister, Heather Chute Grant, told CTV News back in April.

The accused is still in custody following a court appearance on April 30.

If you have information regarding this incident, OPP have set up a dedicated tip line that can be reached at 1-844-677-9408 or you can email your tips to OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca.