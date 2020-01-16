LONDON, ONT. -- London police say an arrest was made Wednesday in the case of a London teen critically injured after being struck while cycling along Exeter Road last summer.

Jesse Aron Bleck, 26, of London is now facing charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Tristan Roby, 18, was initially in a coma and suffered significant brain trauma after the collision on July 23, 2019.

The vehicle involved initially stopped after the collision, then fled the scene. A passenger had been taken into custody, and the vehicle's owner questioned, but until this week the driver had not been identified.

London police Chief Steve Williams said in a statement, “I only hope that the determination and perseverance of the Traffic Management Unit and all the other officers involved from the time of the incident to today, will bring some solace to Tristan and his family."

As of Oct. 2019, Roby was home and breathing on his own, but it remained unclear how much more recovery was possible.

Bleck is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.