Arrest made in buy-and-sell armed robbery
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 7:54AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- London police have made an arrest in a case where a buy-and-sell meet up turned into an armed robbery.
On Wednesday, Sept 9, a man arranged to meet someone who had agreed to purchase a cellphone for sale.
They arranged to meet at a school on Victoria Drive, but when the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle he pulled a firearm and demanded money and other property.
Following an investigation police have arrested a 20-year-old London man who is facing the following charges:
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence;
- Armed robbery;
- Pointing a firearm; and
- Careless storage of a firearm.
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to attend London court Friday via video.