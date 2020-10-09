LONDON, ONT -- London police have made an arrest in a case where a buy-and-sell meet up turned into an armed robbery.

On Wednesday, Sept 9, a man arranged to meet someone who had agreed to purchase a cellphone for sale.

They arranged to meet at a school on Victoria Drive, but when the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle he pulled a firearm and demanded money and other property.

Following an investigation police have arrested a 20-year-old London man who is facing the following charges:

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence;

Armed robbery;

Pointing a firearm; and

Careless storage of a firearm.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to attend London court Friday via video.