LONDON, Ont. -- Police have made an arrest after an armed man in a Halloween mask reportedly robbed a variety store on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the store at 131 Waterloo Street, just south of the downtown core, shortly after 1 p.m. on Halloween.

Police say the man, who was armed with something that appeared to be a gun, approached the cashier, demanded money and then fled in a vehicle with some cash.

The cashier was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was identified and arrested just over two hours later in the south end of the city. A replica gun was also seized.

As a result a 32-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent.