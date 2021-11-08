Arrest made after robbery involving a knife in London, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

A London, Ont. man is charged after a robbery involving a knife on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 4 p.m., police say a man entered a business at 71 York St. and a loss prevention officer saw a suspect select and conceal a bottle of alcohol.

When the man tried to leave the store without making an attempt to pay for the item, the loss prevention officer identified himself and approached the man who reportedly produced a knife and fled from the business.

Police were contacted and a description of the suspect was provided to officers in the area who were able to locate the 36-year-old.

He is now charged with armed robbery and is scheduled to appear in court in relation to the charge.