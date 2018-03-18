

CTV London





An arrest has been made by Sarnia police after a pedestrian was struck early Sunday morning.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Lakeshore Road.

The 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was eventually transported to a London hospital for medical treatment.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, a 20-year-old Sarnia man turned himself into police.

He was charged for failing to remain at the scene and was released.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, they are asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861, ext 6152.