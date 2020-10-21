LONDON, ONT. -- The NDP’s critic for home and long-term care is proposing a bill that would boost care for residents of long-term care homes.

Under London-Fanshawe MPP Teresa Armstrong’s so-called 'Time to Care' bill, long-term care patients would receive an average of just over four hours per day of hands-on care.

Currently, Armstrong says they receive only two hours per day of care.

"You know they’re frail, they have complex needs," says Armstrong.

She tells CTV News that under the proposed legislation, long-term care residents would get the time and care they need.

"They’re not being rushed out of bed, and get their hygiene looked after, and then be walked to breakfast and actually be fed. So that 4.1 hours of care is going to help with established PSW care and RPNs, and RNs."