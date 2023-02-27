Armoured vest, replica guns seized in Sarnia
An armoured vest and replica firearms have been seized in Sarnia after a traffic stop.
According to a post on social media by police, the driver of a vehicle was wearing an armoured vest, a holstered gun on his waist and was reaching towards the area of a silver gun on the passenger floor.
Police called the incident an, “Intense stop with a safe ending.”
No other details have been provided.
