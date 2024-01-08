LONDON
London

    Armed robbery suspect arrested by London, Ont. police

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)

    A London, Ont. man has been arrested after police responded to a robbery in the city’s downtown core.

    At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, a man allegedly entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Queens Avenue.

    Police said that the man then tried to cover his face with a ski mask and stole property from the business.

    Then, police said that a security guard approached the man, who then allegedly brandished a knife and fled the store.

    Officers located the suspect a short distance away based on a description they were provided with. During a search of the suspect, they found the stolen property, and police said they found him in possession of a knife.

    No injuries were reported.

    As a result, a 33-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent.

    He has a court date scheduled in January to answer to the charges. 

