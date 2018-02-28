Featured
Armed robbery in Exeter
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 3:59PM EST
Huron OPP are investigating an armed robbery of an Exeter convenience store.
Around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Exeter Variety on Wellington Street, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.
A scuffle ensued with the owner, who sustained injuries.
The suspect took off without any money and jumped into a Ford Ranger pickup truck.
It is described as a grey or tan coloured two-door Ford Ranger with garbage in the rear box.
It's thought to be a 2005 model.
The licence plate on the suspect vehicle at the time of the robbery was AL50723.
Contact OPP if you have any information.