

CTV London





Huron OPP are investigating an armed robbery of an Exeter convenience store.

Around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Exeter Variety on Wellington Street, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.

A scuffle ensued with the owner, who sustained injuries.

The suspect took off without any money and jumped into a Ford Ranger pickup truck.

It is described as a grey or tan coloured two-door Ford Ranger with garbage in the rear box.

It's thought to be a 2005 model.

The licence plate on the suspect vehicle at the time of the robbery was AL50723.

Contact OPP if you have any information.