Armed robbery charge laid in downtown incident

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A London man is facing charges after an early morning mugging in downtown London on Saturday.

Police say a male pedestrian was approached by two unknown men who pushed him to the ground and took items from his pockets, telling him they had a knife while one brandished what was believed to be a firearm.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Richmond and Albert streets.

Identification and other personal property were taken before the two suspects fled the area.

The victim was not injured and was able to flag down police and provide a description of the men.

A man fitting the description of one suspect was later seen entering a black Dodge Charger in the area of Richmond Street and Central Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was stopped nearby, and officers arrested the occupants.

A replica firearm and knife were seized, and one of the occupants was found to be in possession of identification belonging to the male victim.

As a result, a 21-year-old London man was charged with armed robbery and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

The other occupants of the vehicle were released unconditionally.

The accused has been released from custody with a court date in Jan. 2022.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.