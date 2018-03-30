

CTV London





Provincial police are on the hunt for two suspects after a bank was robbed in Embro Thursday afternoon.

Two masked suspects armed with handguns entered the RBC branch on Commissioner Street in Embro around 3:30 p.m.

The two men made off with an unknown amount of cash. There were two employees and two customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

Police searched the area but came up empty.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Male

Described as Average Height

Slim Build

Wearing a red Adidas jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, orange gloves and a black balaclava covering his face.

Suspect #2