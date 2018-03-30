Featured
Armed men rob bank in Embro
Armed suspects enter an RBC branch in Embro on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 6:28AM EDT
Provincial police are on the hunt for two suspects after a bank was robbed in Embro Thursday afternoon.
Two masked suspects armed with handguns entered the RBC branch on Commissioner Street in Embro around 3:30 p.m.
The two men made off with an unknown amount of cash. There were two employees and two customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.
Police searched the area but came up empty.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1
- Male
- Described as Average Height
- Slim Build
- Wearing a red Adidas jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, orange gloves and a black balaclava covering his face.
Suspect #2
- Male
- Described as Average Height
- Medium Build
- Wearing a black and grey striped sweater, orange shirt, patterned grey pants, blue latex gloves and a balaclava covering his face.