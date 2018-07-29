

CTV London





Police are searching for a suspect, considered armed and dangerous, following two robberies early Sunday morning in Corunna.

Lambton OPP responded to Lyndoch and Hill Streets just before 7 a.m. about robberies at a variety store and grocery store.

Police say the suspect entered both stores, displayed a weapon in a threatening manner and demanded cash.

They say the suspect was unsuccessful at the variety store but did leave the grocery store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Police say the suspect is a white man, 30-35-years old with a thin build.

He has short brown hair, eye glasses, was wearing a black balaclava, grey sweater, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

He has a spider web tattoo on his right hand.

Lambton OPP and the West Region OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate these incidents.

The OPP ask if anyone can identify him or has knowledge of the incident to call the Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).