'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation

Police in West Grey, about 25 minutes from Walkerton,Ont., are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.

According to West Grey Police Service (WGPS) and Grey Bruce OPP, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Grey Road 4 around 3 a.m.

Prior to that, in the evening, officers discovered a 62-year-old person in the area of Walter Falls who had passed away

Police say the deceased person is believed to be linked to the shooting incident in West Grey.

Officers are looking for 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum of West Grey and say he is considered armed and dangerous and a risk to public safety.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 200 lbs with a medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his neck, shoulder and chest area. He is believed to be earing knee length jean shorts and a light-coloured jacket

Anyone who may know of the whereabouts of Hearsum, or who may come into contact with him is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.