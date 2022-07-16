'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation

'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation

West Grey police and OPP are looking for 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum. (Source OPP) West Grey police and OPP are looking for 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum. (Source OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver