'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey, about 25 minutes from Walkerton,Ont., are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
According to West Grey Police Service (WGPS) and Grey Bruce OPP, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Grey Road 4 around 3 a.m.
Prior to that, in the evening, officers discovered a 62-year-old person in the area of Walter Falls who had passed away
Police say the deceased person is believed to be linked to the shooting incident in West Grey.
Officers are looking for 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum of West Grey and say he is considered armed and dangerous and a risk to public safety.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 200 lbs with a medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his neck, shoulder and chest area. He is believed to be earing knee length jean shorts and a light-coloured jacket
Anyone who may know of the whereabouts of Hearsum, or who may come into contact with him is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire
Three people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Tecumseh.
Showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex
There’s sunshine to start the weekend off with rain showers in the forecast for Sunday into Monday.
CLEARED: Crash causes closure of 401 near Tilbury
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Tilbury have reopened fter a collision.
One man dead, another facing impaired driving charges after Bradford crash overnight
One person died in a three-vehicle collision in Bradford overnight Saturday.
Barrie spa offering pedicures for dogs to raise money for COPE Service Dogs
A Barrie spa is changing the name of the game for pedicures for one day only next week, with a special dog-themed day, all for a good cause.
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
North Bay downtown revitalization project inches closer to becoming reality
As part of the City of North Bay's Downtown and Waterfront Masterplan, work continues to start on a major Main Street rehabilitation project.
BREAKING | Police investigate fatal shooting in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
Investigators responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Clarence Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Here's how long you wait to see a doctor at Ottawa's emergency departments
The average wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa's emergency departments increased in May, with three Ottawa hospitals ranking in the top 10 in Ontario for the longest wait times.
-
Redblacks QB calls out racism in the CFL and debating no-fare transit in Ottawa: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
-
WATCH | Video shows puppy allegedly stolen outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier are asking the public for help after their neighbour’s surveillance camera captured someone stealing their puppy on Friday night.
-
Police seeking to identify person of interest after elderly woman assaulted in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police are asking for the public to help identify a person of interest after an elderly woman was assaulted in Markham last week.
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
After a pandemic pause, tourism booms in Montreal
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, tourism is booming in Montreal, with visitors taking full advantage of the beautiful weather.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
Police seek suspect, charge another after Halifax drug store robbery
Halifax police have charged one person and are searching for another after a drug store was robbed Friday night.
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
Two vacant houses burn in Brooklands
Fire crews had their hands full early Saturday morning, after two vacant houses went up in flames in northwest Winnipeg.
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP
Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.
Victim of Burnaby homicide identified; police seek information on burning vehicle
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man found dead in a vacant lot in Burnaby Thursday morning, in hopes of learning more information about his death.
Richmond RCMP release sketch in hopes of identifying woman found dead at local marina
Police in Richmond have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in the city two months ago.