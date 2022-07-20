Ark Aid temporarily closes its doors due to extreme heat

London's Ark Aid Street Mission is facing extra hardship this week due to the extreme heat.

After temporarily closing their space due to high heat, the Ark Aid Street Mission is struggling to look for a new place to temporarily house homeless and impoverished community members.

Sarah Campbell is the executive director of Ark Aid, which is a non-profit organization that assists people struggling by offering a variety of programs.

The high in London on Wednesday is 30C with a humidex of 40C.