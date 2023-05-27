Area hospital reduces emergency department hours this weekend

Due to ongoing healthcare staff shortages, the Huron Perth Healthcare alliance has announced a temporary reduction in services for a local hospital.

The emergency department at the St. Marys Memorial Hospital will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, and reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday. At that point, regular hours of operation (24 hours daily) will resume.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take you to the nearest open emergency room.