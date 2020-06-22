LONDON, ONT -- While today’s weather may not be perfect beach weather it doesn’t mean that local beach goers don’t have something to celebrate as several area beaches are slated to open Monday.

On June 12 central Elgin announced that that they planned to reopen their beaches by today in conjunction with neighbouring municipalities.

Those beaches include Main Beach and Little Beach in Port Stanley.

Visitors can expect physical distancing measures to be enforced. All groups are expected to be at least two metres apart and groups over 10 people are not permitted.

In Port Burwell the public beach is set to open Monday as well, however the beach at the provincial park has already been opened for day use.

Long Point saw the opening of its public beaches over the weekend with many people taking advantage of the sunny hot weather.

Grand Bend was also eyeing an opening date for today but officials warned it was not definite.