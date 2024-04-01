LONDON
London

    • April welcomed to the London area with sunshine

    (Source: Ellen Price) (Source: Ellen Price)
    Share

    Sunshine will usher in the new month for the London region.

    Looking ahead just a couple of days, showers with the chance of flurries make an appearance by the end of the week.

    Monday is the only day we'll see double-digit temperatures as the temperature dips below the normal for this time of year.

    The normal for this time of year is around 9 C and the low around 1 C.

    Mid week, the region will see a high around the 4 C mark.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday:

    Monday Night:

    Tuesday:

    Wednesday:

    Thursday:

    Friday:

    Saturday: 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News