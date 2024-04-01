April welcomed to the London area with sunshine

Sunshine will usher in the new month for the London region.

Looking ahead just a couple of days, showers with the chance of flurries make an appearance by the end of the week.

Monday is the only day we'll see double-digit temperatures as the temperature dips below the normal for this time of year.

The normal for this time of year is around 9 C and the low around 1 C.

Mid week, the region will see a high around the 4 C mark.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday:

Monday Night:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Saturday: