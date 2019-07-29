

The Canadian Press





The leader of Ontario's Greens is calling for changes to the appointments process in the midst of controversies over alleged nepotism in Premier Doug Ford's government.

Mike Schreiner is set to hold a press conference on the matter today.

Ford has said his government will put a new appointment process in place to deliver more clarity -- but he's not committing to releasing the results of internal reviews that are underway into the matter.

Schreiner says that suggests the government is more concerned about "quashing the scandal than fixing their mistakes."