

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





Police have told CTV News that a car collided with a house possibly on Woodman Avenue in East London.

At least one house has caught fire.

Police are currently evaluating the area within a 6 block radius.

“Police were called to a home for a vehicle that hit a house. We’re still investigating the cause or the root cause of the explosion that's why we’ve evacuated people to the street, to Dundas for everybody’s safety. At this time we're really unsure what we're dealing with.No injuries have been reported at this time," said Cst. Shayna Boland of the London Police.

We will update the story as our reporter is on scene.