Apartment unit in Simcoe goes up in flames
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 4:20PM EDT
One person is in hospital following an apartment fire in Simcoe.
Firefighters were called to a six-unit apartment building on Grove Street around 10 a.m.
At least one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.