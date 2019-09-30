

CTV London





A fire at a complex in Owen Sound left one unit with heavy fire damage and others with smoke and water damage.

The exact number of units damaged or a total damage estimate has not been released in the fire that took place Sunday morning.

Police say one male occupant was taken to hospital as a precaution. Another two elderly patients were taken to hospital as a precaution but were quickly released.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.