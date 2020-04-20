LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police ordered an apartment building evacuated and the Explosive Disposal Unit was consulted after a suspicious package was found in Minto.

The package was discovered during a weapons call to the apartment complex on Elizabeth Street in the Town of Harriston Sunday afternoon.

Police received a report of a man with a hand-gun.

While on scene police arrested the suspect and found an air soft hand gun along with the suspicious package.

Residents were evacuated and the Explosive Disposal Unit was consulted.

The Town of Minto was providing accommodations for the displaced residents.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.