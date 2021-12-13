Apartment building in Sarnia damaged and evacuated; Police launch criminal investigation

London, Ont. -

Residents of an apartment building in Sarnia have been forced out of their homes after the building suffered structural damage according to police.

Police have not said what caused the damage but all residents of 275 Finch Dr. were evacuated overnight into Monday morning.

Sarnia police along with Sarnia Fire Services remain on scene.

Police say they have launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the damage.

Meanwhile Sarnia Emergency Management has set up a reception centre at Lambton College where sleep accommodations can be made for residents.

Residents can park in Lot 13 and should enter at 1457 London Rd.

The Sarnia Humane Society will be assisting for those with pets.

Anyone who does not need accomodations is asked to register at the college in order to let officials know that you are okay.

Residents of 275 Finch Dr. are asked to email ron.realesmith@sarnia.ca or call 519-332-0330 x3305 and provide the following information:

Your name

Your unit number

A phone number and/or email,

Where you are staying

Who else lives in the apartment

Any animals

Other pertinent information

This is a developing story, more to come…