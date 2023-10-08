'Any giving the public can do is a help': Final weekend to donate to London Food Bank’s Fall Food Drive

The London Food Bank is asking for help on the final weekend of the Fall Food Drive.

“I think this will keep us going until Christmas,” said Glen Pearson, executive director of the London Food Bank (LFB).

Pearson said at this time last year, they had a 50 per cent increase from the year before, and yet this year, they’ve matched the previous benchmark.

He added that half of all donations in this drive come on this final weekend.

He said even when there is a holiday, donations can be made at fire halls, or grocery stores that are open.

However, he is finding that donating online is both easier for people, and the LFB.

“It’s easier because we can buy fresh food, bulk [items] and there's things like dairy that people often can't donate, we can purchase those things and do it,” said Pearson.

“Other examples include Halal food or things like that for Muslim families and proteins are difficult for people to donate so we can purchase those things and put them in the hampers.”

Pearson said people who donate are not just giving to the LFB. They help 30 other social agencies in need like school breakfast programs.

“We were up 91 per cent [of people needing the food bank] in two years,” added Pearson. “That's how big it is, so any giving the public does right now is a real help to us because we got real challenges and big ones.”