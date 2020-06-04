LONDON, ONT -- A study out of Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute is showing the value of certain antioxidant levels in the brain when it comes to treating psychosis.

The research team has found that patients with high levels of an antioxidant called glutathione responded quicker to treatment and had better results.

“Once patients with psychosis start treatment, some get better in weeks while it can take months for others. We wanted to see if we could understand and influence this disparity,” said Dr. Lena Palaniyappan with Western and Lawson.

Palaniyappan says their research shows that the amount of antioxidants in patient’s brains is a predictor for how long it will take them to respond to treatment.

Previous studies show that those who respond quicker to treatment have better overall results.

This new study suggest that increasing antioxidants levels in the brain by 10 per cent could help reduce length of hospital stays by at least seven days.

Antioxidant levels in the brain vary naturally from person to person due to lifestyle, diet and exercise, but they can be boosted with supplements.

“This study demonstrates that if we can find a way to boost the amount of antioxidants in the brain, we might be able to help patients transition out of hospital more quickly, reduce their suffering more quickly and help them return earlier to their work and studies,” said Palaniyappan.