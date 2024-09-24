Anti-drag queen protestor fund not guilty in criminal harassment case
A London man charged with criminal harassment following an incident outside the Parkhill Public Library during a Drag Queen story reading on April 29, 2023, has been found not guilty.
Bubba Pollock, 35, hugged his lawyer Laura Ellis after the verdict of not guilty was handed down by Justice George Orsini.
During brief trial earlier this year the court heard testimony from two men who attended the drag story time event organized by Rainbow Optimists and Strathroy Pride.
The men were with their children and testified that they felt scared and intimidated when confronted by protesters outside the library.
When reviewing the evidence of one of the men Orsini said, "He was concerned for his safety and that of his children since Pollock was carrying a sign that said, 'Kill Pedophiles.'"
At the time of the protest Pollock spoke with CTV News and voiced his objection to the gathering stating that he took issue with the outfits those involved in the reading were wearing.
In handing down his decision Orsini said because of inconsistencies in the evidence with what was seen and heard on video between the two parties outside the venue, "I am unable to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that [the witnesses] had the requisite fear for their safety or that of their children as a result of Mr. Pollock’s conduct."
He continued, "None of this of course should be taken as condoning or excusing what occurred in this case. Although individuals such as Mr. Pollock have a lawful right to protest, his conduct occurring as it did in the presence of two young children and involving a verbal attack on their parents was particularly shameful."
Orsini added, "It had absolutely no social utility and did nothing to promote the common good."
Pollock who has a criminal record including an assault conviction is still before the courts, waiting to be sentenced for an incident where he pleaded guilty for taking a selfie inside a Windsor hospital room of a dying man.
The man’s daughter has been an online critic of Pollock and his actions.
