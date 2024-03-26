'Another step closer': Western University researchers work on cure for AIDS
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
The treatment is an HIV-virus-like-particle (HLP),which are dead HIV particles hosting a comprehensive set of HIV proteins that increase immune responses without infecting a person.
When compared with other potential cure approaches, Western said HLP is an affordable biotherapeutic and can be administered by intramuscular injection, similar to the seasonal flu vaccine.
“The development of this HIV cure was 10 years in the making, but with strong support from our collaborators in the U.S., Canada and Uganda, we have observed a striking ability of HLP to drive out the last remnants of HIV-1, which we hope will provide an affordable cure for all,” said Eric Arts, a professor at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, and who is a Canada Research Chair in HIV Pathogenesis and Viral Control. “To live HIV-free is a goal for the 39 million infected. It is also the priority of the UN and WHO to end the HIV pandemic by 2030.”
HIV is a retrovirus that attacks the body’s immune system and if left untreated, can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
The virus weakens a person’s immune system by destroying specific white blood cells, which help the immune system fight infections.
Approximately 95 per cent of people living with HIV have chronic HIV, where the virus is slowly causing a slow destruction of the patients’ immune systems.
