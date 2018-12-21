

Sean Irvine, CTV London





The Business Cares Food Drive wrapped up Friday morning, and is now celebrating another successful year.

Campaign chair Wayne Dunn says, "Just seeing how London comes together, from all these unbelievable businesses in the community to the high school kids, everyone bonds together, and it just was a very proud moment to see how London comes together with businesses."

More than 500 businesses, organizations and private campaigns contributed to the food drive with goods, cash and volunteer time.

Business Cares set a record in 2017, and this year 443,000 pounds of food, cash and donations were collected, topping last year's record by 1.8 per cent.

The outcome was evident at the warehouse in south London that has been the collection spot for non-perishable food items.

Bin upon bin was packed high thanks to the generosity of Londoners, all in an effort to support the London Food Bank.

A good portion of the food came from the Business Cares public donation weekend at more than 40 local grocery stores.

The end result means the momentum is positive, as Business Cares looks to 2019.

"The campaign itself, we've had more donors and donations this past year than we've had in the past. It really is exceptional. I'm just so pleased and proud of everybody that's contributed to the campaign."