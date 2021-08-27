Another murder charge laid in death of Windsor, Ont. man

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation.

The body of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga was found March 17. He had been reported missing to Windsor police the month before after last being seen in that city on Feb. 2.

Lambton County OPP say 28-year-old Saccara Johnson of Windsor was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

The accused was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.

Earlier this month, two other men were charged in Oyenuga's death.

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor and Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough were each charged with first-degree murder.

Police are continuing to thank the public and the media for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.